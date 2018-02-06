Nawaz Sharif salutes Kashmiri people

He was addressing a mammoth public gathering in AJK University Ground Muzaffarabad here on Monday while expressing his solidarity with Kashmiri people on the eve of Kashmir solidarity day February 5.While terming the grievances of Kashmiri people as his own he said "I love you oh Kashmiri people, we have strong bonds with Kashmir, I have blood relations with the Kashmiri people and not less beloved than people of Pakistan."Paying glowing tributes to freedom struggling people of Indian Held Kashmir, he assured that Pakistani nation was always with Kashmiri people and will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support at UN and all other international forumsNawaz Sharif assured the Kashmiri people that whole Pakistani nation was with them at every step till their freedom. He said that he strongly raised the Kashmir issue at UN and other forums and will continue do that again in future.PML-N President said that we have doubled the development budget of Azad Kashmir and its increase will continue and saying that AJK capital city Muzaffarabad would be equally beautified like as Lahore while the Muzaffarabad to Deena Mirpur four line Motorway project has been approved besides, the four-line Motorway between Mansehra and Muzaffarabad would also be constructed which would bring prosperity in AJK he maintained.Nawaz said that he desires the youth of AJK should get his share in progress equally as the youth of Pakistan benefits. - APP

Story first published: 6th February 2018