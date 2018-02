Naqeebullah murder: Long march reaches Islamabad

The march was kicked off from Waziristan and demanding action against former SSP Rao Anwar, who, according a police report, is involved in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Maqsood and two others.They protesters, who reached Islamabad by walking on foot, joined a protest camp outside Islamabad press club.The protesters are demanding constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the murder. They are also calling for recovery of their ‘missing persons’.Yesterday, a jirga against the murder ended its protest camping in Karachi. – Samaa

