Naqeebullah murder: Long march reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Rao Anwar, a protest march of hundreds of people from Mehsood and Wazir tribes reached Islamabad today (Thursday), seeking justice for Naqeebullah Maqsood â€“ a youth killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi last month.
The march was kicked off from Waziristan and demanding action against former SSP Rao Anwar, who, according a police report, is involved in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Maqsood and two others.
They protesters, who reached Islamabad by walking on foot, joined a protest camp outside Islamabad press club.
The protesters are demanding constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the murder. They are also calling for recovery of their â€˜missing personsâ€™.
Yesterday, a jirga against the murder ended its protest camping in Karachi. â€“ Samaa
Story first published: 1st February 2018