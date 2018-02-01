Naqeebullah murder: Long march reaches Islamabad

February 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Rao Anwar, a protest march of hundreds of people from Mehsood and Wazir tribes reached Islamabad today (Thursday), seeking justice for Naqeebullah Maqsood â€“ a youth killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi last month.

The march was kicked off from Waziristan and demanding action against former SSP Rao Anwar, who, according a police report, is involved in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Maqsood and two others.

They protesters, who reached Islamabad by walking on foot, joined a protest camp outside Islamabad press club.

The protesters are demanding constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the murder. They are also calling for recovery of their â€˜missing personsâ€™.

Yesterday, a jirga against the murder ended its protest camping in Karachi. â€“ Samaa
