ISLAMABAD: Tribal elders have decided to stage a sit-in protest outside Parliament House after two days against the fake encounter of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The tribal leaders stated that 10,000 people will be participating in the protest.

“A sit-in protest will be staged outside the Parliament if SSP Malir Rao Anwar is not arrested by 6th February 2018,” they stated.

The tribal leaders are currently protesting against the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud at National Press Club.

A protest march of hundreds of people from Mehsood and Wazir tribes, seeking justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud reached Islamabad, on Thursday.

The march was kicked off from Waziristan and demanding action against former SSP Rao Anwar, who, according a police report, is involved in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Maqsood and two others.

The protesters, who reached Islamabad by walking on foot, joined a protest camp outside Islamabad press club.

The protesters are demanding constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the murder. They are also calling for recovery of their ‘missing persons’.

Story first published: 4th February 2018