Naqeebullah jirga threatens march to Parliament

February 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The ‘jirga’ comprising hundreds of people from Mehsood and Wazir tribes continued the protest sit-in in Islamabad for the second day on Friday, demanding arrest of suspended SP Rao Anwar who has been accused of killing 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged 'encounter' in Karachi, Samaa reported.

Leaders of the ‘All Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga’ have threatened to march towards the Parliament House if the government failed to arrest Rao Anwar.

“We are here till Rao Anwar is arrested, it’s our only demand… and the one who has provided shelter to him should also be punished for being a facilitator,” a jirga leader said.




Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee member Syed Akhunzada Chattan and other politicians also joined the protest camp to express solidarity with them.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed “stop Pakhtun genocide,” and “hang Rao Anwar”, the protesters demanded that a judicial commission be formed to investigate the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah and others in Karachi.

The protest march, kicked off from Waziristan last week, reached Islamabad yesterday. They are also calling for recovery of their ‘missing persons’.

A similar protest that was being held in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area to protest Mehsud's killing was called off on Wednesday after nearly two weeks. – Samaa
Story first published: 2nd February 2018

 

