Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar continues to evade Sindh police

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar continues to evade Sindh police, several weeks after the Naqeebullah murder took place.Â

The former SSP Malir is wanted in the Naqeebullah murder case and has been declared a fugitive. Police representatives in court stated that raids were being carried out to hunt Rao Anwar but it appears that the cop has gone underground.

The court granted police time till March 1, 2018 to produce challan in court. 11 suspects in the case, including Rao Anwar, have been declared fugitives.

DSP Sohrab Goth Qamar Ahmad and nine other suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Rao Anwar.

Story first published: 26th February 2018