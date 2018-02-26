Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar continues to evade Sindh police

February 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar continues to evade Sindh police, several weeks after the Naqeebullah murder took place.Â 

The former SSP Malir is wanted in the Naqeebullah murder case and has been declared a fugitive. Police representatives in court stated that raids were being carried out to hunt Rao Anwar but it appears that the cop has gone underground.

The court granted police time till March 1, 2018 to produce challan in court. 11 suspects in the case, including Rao Anwar, have been declared fugitives.

DSP Sohrab Goth Qamar Ahmad and nine other suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Rao Anwar.

 


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi to host PSL 2018 final in ‘spectacular fashion’, says Zubair

February 26, 2018 2:07 pm

Karachiites have no other option except PSP: Kamal

February 25, 2018 2:06 pm

Liquor bottles found from Old Sindh Secretariat

February 25, 2018 12:20 pm

Fire engulfs New Sindh Secretariat building in Karachi

February 24, 2018 6:24 pm

Alarming: Online sale of narcotics in Karachi

February 24, 2018 12:58 pm

Man hides himself inside women’s fitting room

February 23, 2018 12:15 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.