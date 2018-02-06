NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar attend hearing

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar presented themselves before the accountability court on Tuesday to attend the NAB references against the Sharif family.Â 

Proceedings of the case were postponed till 2 pm owing to the absence of Sharif family's lawyer Khawaja Haris.

Five witnesses of the prosecution are expected to have their statements recorded today. The accountability court will determine as to when the statements of two British witnesses will be recorded via video link.

 
Email This Post

Story first published: 6th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

The media and its social responsibilities

February 6, 2018 11:54 am

Ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt to play in Bangladesh

February 6, 2018 11:43 am

KP police should prove through performance it is not under political pressure: CJP

February 6, 2018 11:36 am

PPP was founded at Mochi Gate, it has ended here as well: Safdar

February 6, 2018 11:14 am

SC gives Talal one week to respond in contempt case

February 6, 2018 10:30 am

Stronger legislation is required for issues related to child abuse

February 6, 2018 10:24 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: farahjamil

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: areeshababar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.