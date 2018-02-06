NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar attend hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar presented themselves before the accountability court on Tuesday to attend the NAB references against the Sharif family.Â
Proceedings of the case were postponed till 2 pm owing to the absence of Sharif family's lawyer Khawaja Haris.
Five witnesses of the prosecution are expected to have their statements recorded today. The accountability court will determine as to when the statements of two British witnesses will be recorded via video link.
Story first published: 6th February 2018