NAB chief directs stern action against illegal private cooperative housing societies

February 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday urged people to invest their hard earn money in only legal private cooperative housing societies to avoid fraud at initial stage.

Seeking a report from Director General NAB Rawalpindi about actions taken against private and cooperative housing societies so far, he reiterated his firm resolve to take stern action against all private/cooperative illegal housing societies.

The Chairman said this while presiding over a meeting here to review overall performance of NAB, especially regarding taking action so far against illegal private/cooperative housing societies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He also expressed his resolve to recover looted money from defaulting societies and returning it to affectees in accordance with law.

The meeting was informed that the NAB as per his directives has asked relevant departments including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take action against all illegal private/cooperative housing societies and directed them to publish names of such societies in newspapers and at their websites to aware people at large through help of media to avoid investments in illegal societies.

It was told that NAB has played an effective role in ensuring placing of names of illegal societies on websites of CDA, ICT and RDA.

Moreover, the Chairman directed to conclude all inquiries and investigations against private/cooperative housing societies to their logical conclusion as per law.

He said strict action would be taken against relevant NAB officers on exhibiting negligence.

Meanwhile, NAB has authorized complaint verification against Aijaz Jakhrani MNA from Jacobabad. He has allegedly made assets beyond known sources of income. – agencies


