NA passes two bills regarding health services

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two bills including The Health Services Academy (Restructuring) Bill, 2017 and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Bill, 2017.

According to details, the National Assembly passed two bills including The Health Services Academy (Restructuring) Bill, 2017 and Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Bill, 2017 both presented by the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The Prevention of Drugs in Educational Institutions Bill, 2018 presented by the MNA Shahida Rehmani and The Compulsory Drug Test of Students Bill, 2018 regarding the students of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) both were clubbed and deferred for further deliberation.

Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman speaking on the said above bills told the assembly that it is impossible to take drug test of all students and it is not happening in any country.

While, The Minorities Access to Higher Education Bill, 2018 presented by the MNA Asiya Nasir was referred to the standing committee for further consultation on the request of the minister for education.

The National Assembly also adopted the six motions in the house presented by the different Members of National Assembly.

According to details, the motions regarding the Federal Witness Protection Bill, 2015 and the Religious Scholars, Ulema and Pesh Imams (Prayer Leaders) Welfare Bill 2017 both moved by the Chairman Standing Committee on Interior, Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan were adopted.

The motion regarding the Criminal Law Amendment Bill 2017 moved by the Rana Shamim was also adopted.

While, the motion regarding the Protection of Journalists Bill, 2014 moved by the MNA Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla was adopted.

The National Assembly also adopted another two motions including the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2016 presented by the Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, (Amendment) Bill, 2016 moved by the Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman Khan Drishak. – AGENCIES


Story first published: 20th February 2018

 

