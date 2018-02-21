Musharraf offered me to become prime minister: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that Pervez Musharraf had offered him to become the prime minister.

Replying to queries by media persons after agreement signing ceremony between Land Record Authority and NADRA here at Model Town, he said, he had told Musharraf, though he had shown trust in him but things did not happen like that in the democratic system.

If Musharraf had any grievance then, he said, he could arrange his meeting with Nawaz Sharif. “If there is another issue, then I am ready to play my role for it, because I am of the view that there should be complete harmony between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.”

Upon it, he said, Musharraf asked him to arrange his meeting adding he was going to Sri Lanka and he would also prepare notes for the meeting.

Shehbaz said he made it clear to Musharraf that if he was not loyal to his leadership then how could he be loyal to him. However, martial law was imposed afterwards, the chief minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif compared the Patwar culture with Land Record Management Information System and said that corrupt Patwar culture had been eliminated to a large extent, but an attempt was made to include this obsolete method in the new system.

“I took immediate notice of it and action was taken against the responsible persons”, he added.

He quoted the phrase that ‘one rotten fish could contaminate the entire pond’, and said that these people tried to ruin the new system, but he did not let it happen.

He said, the World Bank had termed the computerization of land record model in Punjab as number one in the whole world, as well as a role model. It was an honor for the Punjab government and the whole country, and the credit went to all the team members.

Responding to another question, the chief minister said, “We are not afraid of NAB; I have issued clear-cut instructions to handover record to NAB according to the law, because we have served the masses in a transparent manner.” – APP

