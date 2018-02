LAHORE: Mushahid Hussain Sayed resigned as Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to reports, PML-N Chairman Nawaz Sharif had invited Sayed to join his party.

Sayed met Sharif on Sunday and expressed his satisfaction on joining PML-N.

He will contest the Senate polls on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as well.

Story first published: 4th February 2018