MQM-P sacked Kamran Tessori from Rabita Committee

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) sacked Tuesday Kamran Tessori from the Rabia Committee and suspended him for six months over the violation of party discipline.
Talking to media in PIB Colony, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Kamran Tessori was not the member of Rabita Committee and he was also suspended for six months.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that theÂ 90% of the members voted against Kamran Tesori. - SAMAA TV
Story first published: 6th February 2018