MQM-P sacked Kamran Tessori from Rabita Committee

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) sacked Tuesday Kamran Tessori from the Rabia Committee and suspended him for six months over the violation of party discipline.



Talking to media in PIB Colony, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Kamran Tessori was not the member of Rabita Committee and he was also suspended for six months.

Also read:Â Fissure in MQM-P over Senate nominations

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that theÂ 90% of the members voted against Kamran Tesori. - SAMAA TV
Email This Post

Story first published: 6th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Farooq suspends all Rabita Committee members

February 6, 2018 4:45 am

Fissure in MQM-P over Senate nominations

February 6, 2018 12:16 am

Watch: Dairy shop robbery in Karachi

February 5, 2018 10:46 pm

CCTV captures gun attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi

February 5, 2018 10:20 pm

Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest – Watch

February 5, 2018 6:57 pm

Chinese citizen killed in Karachi gun attack

February 5, 2018 6:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: areeshababar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.