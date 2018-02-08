MQM-P Rabita Committee announces names for senate despite conflict

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabazwari said in a press conference at Bhadurabad office, that Shabbir Qaim Khani, Amir Chishti, Nasreen Jalil,Â Kishwer Zehra,Â Barrister Dr. Mohammad Farogh Naseem,Â Syed Aminul Haque,Â Sanjay Perwani andÂ Abdul Kadir Khanzada would submit theirÂ nomination papers for senate elections today at 8 AM (PST).Faisal Sabazwari said that according to the party constitution,Â the Rabia Committee could make decisions with a simple majority. The Convener or Deputy Convener have noÂ discretionary powers in the constitution.Â We presented four names on merit in which there was no error.

Story first published: 8th February 2018