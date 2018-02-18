MQM-P intra-party polls are illegal: Bahadurabad group

A statement, the group alleged that the party polls — announced by Dr Farooq Sattar — were a 'condemnable effort to divide loyal party workers.'“Only the Rabita Committee can make policy decisions,” the statement said.On the other hand, supporters of Farooq Sattar gathered at KMC Ground of PIB Colony to take part in the polls. The elections are also underway in Hyderabad.In his video message, Farooq Sattar appealed workers to cast their vote in the party elections, saying that there are crisis within the party and the elections are its only solution. – Samaa

