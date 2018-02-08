Mashal murder case should be sent to military courts: Gulalai

February 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai has demanded that Mashal Khan murder case should be heard in military courts, Samaa reported Thursday.

She claimed that the family members of Mashal Khan are dissatisfied with the verdict by Anti-Terrorism Court's (ATC) in which the court sentenced one person to death and five others to life imprisonment for lynching the student who was accused of blasphemy.Â The court also acquitted 26 persons.

Speaking to media persons, Gulalai said PTIâ€™s councillor Arif Khan has not been arrested in the case. â€“ Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 8th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran says Mashal did not commit blasphemy, praises KP police

February 8, 2018 6:28 pm

Mashal Khan’s family not happy with verdict: Ayesha Gulalai

February 8, 2018 2:07 pm

Religious groups welcome those acquitted in Mashal Khan murder case

February 8, 2018 12:14 am

A timeline of the Mashal Khan lynching case

February 7, 2018 1:25 pm

Asma murder case: Imran gives KP police a pat on the back

February 7, 2018 12:57 pm

Mashal Khan’s family demand justice ahead of verdict

February 7, 2018 12:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.