Mashal Khan’s mother calls ATC verdict an incomplete justice

The anti-terror court in Haripur sentenced one convict to death, 5 to life imprisonment, 4 years imprisonment to 25 people and acquitted 26 off all charges over lack of evidence.In their first formal response to the verdict, Aimal Lkahn, brother of Mashal Khan, said that all the accused deserved punishment as they were part of the mob that had killed his brother.“It’s an incomplete justice. We need full justice,” mother of Mashal Khan told media."How court released (some) killers who broke my son’s head, hands, shoulders on camera?" she questioned.Meanwhile, Aimal Khan called for Imran Khan to honor his promise of renaming Swabi university after Mashal Khan.“I appeal to Imran Khan to keep the promise he made when he visited our house for condolence after the murder of Mashal Khan,” he said.

Story first published: 7th February 2018