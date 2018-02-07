Mashal Khan’s mother calls ATC verdict an incomplete justice

February 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
SWABI: The family of Mashal Khan said that they would go to the high court against an anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitting 26 accused in the brutal murder of journalism student in April last year.

The anti-terror court in Haripur sentenced one convict to death, 5 to life imprisonment, 4 years imprisonment to 25 people and acquitted 26 off all charges over lack of evidence.

In their first formal response to the verdict, Aimal Lkahn, brother of Mashal Khan, said that all the accused deserved punishment as they were part of the mob that had killed his brother.

“It’s an incomplete justice. We need full justice,” mother of Mashal Khan told media.

"How court released (some) killers who broke my son’s head, hands, shoulders on camera?" she questioned.

Meanwhile, Aimal Khan called for Imran Khan to honor his promise of renaming Swabi university after Mashal Khan.

“I appeal to Imran Khan to keep the promise he made when he visited our house for condolence after the murder of Mashal Khan,” he said.
