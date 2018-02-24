Maryam Nawaz guarantees PML-N victory in 2018 elections

February 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

SARGODHA: Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that her party will once again come out victorious in the 2018 general elections.

She made the statement while addressing a convention at Sargodha on Saturday.

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chairman Nawaz Sharif’s daughter said that whatever is happening with her father is happening “against the nation”.

She said that the party, elected by millions, is being kept out of the Senate elections.

The PML-N leader said that the masses love Nawaz Sharif.

She challenged her political opponents to prove the corruption allegations leveled towards her father.


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Maryam Nawaz to be crowned in Sargodha today

February 24, 2018 12:31 pm

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N cannot be separated: Ahsan Iqbal

February 23, 2018 7:42 pm

Zardari slams Sharifâ€™s diatribe against state institutions

February 23, 2018 7:06 pm

PML-N acting president to be elected in 7 days : Ahsan Iqbal

February 23, 2018 5:46 pm

Video: Danyal Aziz pleads with security official to allow him inside court

February 23, 2018 4:29 pm

PML-N constitutes four-member committee to elect new President

February 23, 2018 4:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.