Malaysian Navy meets Chief of Naval Staff in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.



Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were also focused.

Pakistanâ€™s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations were also highlighted.

Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin highly appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The call was followed by a comprehensive brief given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navyâ€™s perspective on regional issues and PN contributions towards peace and stability at sea.

Later, Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy also laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters.

Visit of Naval Headquarters was followed by an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar, where Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin was conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Mr. Mamnoon Hussain; one of Pakistanâ€™s highest military awards.

The award was conferred in recognition of his distinguished services and significant contributions towards strengthening fraternal ties between Pakistan and Malaysia in general and navies of both the brotherly nations in particular.

In the second leg of his visit, Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi.

The visit of Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy is expected to further strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies.

Story first published: 19th February 2018