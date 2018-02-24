LOC ceasefire: Indian forces martyr Pakistani civilian

February 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces martyred one Pakistani as they violated the ceasefire at Line Of Control.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops initiated mortar fire in Nakiyal Sector targeting civil population in Thurti Narr Village.

An innocent citizen M. Farooq s/o Ali Akbar embraced martyrdom and three civilians got injured, ISPR stated.

The wounded were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Nakiyal for immediate medical treatment.

Pakistan Army target Indian post which initiated the firing. – SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

FATF meeting concludes in Paris without mentioning Pakistan’s name in report

February 24, 2018 1:17 pm

FATF dissatisfied with India over anti-Pakistan report: Ahsan Iqbal

February 24, 2018 1:12 pm

Sorry girls – PSL is not for you

February 24, 2018 12:38 pm

High hopes for the PSL 3

February 24, 2018 11:43 am

Rains likely in different cities in next 24 hours: Weather forecast

February 24, 2018 11:08 am

Watch: Canadian PM performs Bhangra in India

February 23, 2018 10:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.