RAWALPINDI: Indian forces martyred one Pakistani as they violated the ceasefire at Line Of Control.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops initiated mortar fire in Nakiyal Sector targeting civil population in Thurti Narr Village.

An innocent citizen M. Farooq s/o Ali Akbar embraced martyrdom and three civilians got injured, ISPR stated.

The wounded were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Nakiyal for immediate medical treatment.

Pakistan Army target Indian post which initiated the firing. – SAMAA

Story first published: 24th February 2018