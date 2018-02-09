Live Updates from Karachi Literature Festival

The KLF haas been a yearly affair for the past nine years.Like every year, the event offers a wide variety of panelists. The three-day festival will end on Sunday.As per custom, the festival offers book launches and mushairas as well as panel discussions on a variety of topics. Moreover, there will be the usual book fair, author signings and food court.[caption id="attachment_1334026" align="alignnone" width="973"]Photo by Minerwa Tahir[/caption]New features have been added to the festival this year:Â anÂ open mic and a speakers corner.Â This yearâ€™s KLF features around 76 sessions with 235 speakers and/or performers.[caption id="attachment_1334021" align="alignnone" width="1014"]Photo by Minerwar Tahir[/caption]Today, the event will open with welcome speeches byÂ Ameena Saiyid, Asif Farrukhi and Adrian Mellor, followed by speeches of festival sponsors.An awards ceremony of KLF-Pepsi (Non-Fiction), KLF-Getz Pharma (Fiction), and KLF-Infaq Foundation (Urdu Literature) Prizes will then be held, followed by keynote speeches by Francis Robinson and Noorul Huda Shah. Shayma Saiyid will then deliver a Kathak performance.

