Live Updates from Karachi Literature Festival

February 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
As the 9th edition ofÂ the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) kicks off, our reporter Minerva Tahir updates us live from the venue.Â 

The KLF haas been a yearly affair for the past nine years.

Like every year, the event offers a wide variety of panelists. The three-day festival will end on Sunday.



As per custom, the festival offers book launches and mushairas as well as panel discussions on a variety of topics. Moreover, there will be the usual book fair, author signings and food court.

[caption id="attachment_1334026" align="alignnone" width="973"] Photo by Minerwa Tahir[/caption]

New features have been added to the festival this year:Â anÂ open mic and a speakers corner.Â This yearâ€™s KLF features around 76 sessions with 235 speakers and/or performers.

[caption id="attachment_1334021" align="alignnone" width="1014"] Photo by Minerwar Tahir[/caption]

Today, the event will open with welcome speeches byÂ Ameena Saiyid, Asif Farrukhi and Adrian Mellor, followed by speeches of festival sponsors.



An awards ceremony of KLF-Pepsi (Non-Fiction), KLF-Getz Pharma (Fiction), and KLF-Infaq Foundation (Urdu Literature) Prizes will then be held, followed by keynote speeches by Francis Robinson and Noorul Huda Shah. Shayma Saiyid will then deliver a Kathak performance.
Story first published: 9th February 2018

 

