LODHRAN: Vote count got underway at 5pm after a daylong polling in the by-election of NA-154, Lodhran, where PML-N, PTI and PPP were locking horns.

According to unofficial results received from 13 polling stations, Ali Tareen of PTI bagged 2725 votes votes while PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah Qureshi was second with 2, 101 votes. Muhammad Ali Baig, a PPP candidate, was trailing behind with 707 votes.

A strong contest is expected between Ali Tareen of PTI and PML-N’s Syed Iqbal Shah.

According to ECP officials, 45 percent registered voters exercised their right to vote.

Reports receiving from Lodhran suggest that PTI workers are confident of a thumping victory against the ruling party.

Abrar Ahmed Jatoi, district election commissioner, said that election was held in a peaceful and transparent manner. “Not a single complaint of rigging was lodged anywhere due to the presence of troops at polling stations,” he said.

Mr Jatoi said that all departments worked together to ensure transparent elections.

He, however, siad that the PPP candidate had made a compliant at the closing time.

17:00: Vote count begins

14:46 pm: A bridegroom also casted his vote in the NA-154 Lodhran constituency. He said that he will leave for his wedding after exercising his right to vote in the by-election.

14.40 pm: PTI’s Maula Jatt was mobbed by the masses while distributing food at a party camp during the by-election.

14.39 pm: PTI’s Tareen said that his party’s main competition is with Nawaz Sharif.

14.37 pm: Jahangir Tareen said that they are satisfied with the arrangements as military personnel is deployed on the polling stations.

14.37 pm: Jahangir Tareen said that rigging is the distinction mark of PML-N.

14.35 pm: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said that his son Ali Tareen will defenitely emege victorious in the elections.

14:05 pm: Rigging is PML-N’s old practice but since soldiers are stationed at polling booths, we are satisfied, he says.

14: 00 pm: “My son will be successful today InshAllah,” he said.

14:00 pm: Jahangir Tareen speaks exclusively from a polling station at Lodhran to SAMAA TV

13: 10 pm: A control room has also been set up at DPO’s office in Lodhran to monitor the situation: Police representative

13: 05 pm: DPO Lodhran claims foolproof security measures have been taken to ensure no untoward incident takes place

13:00 pm: DPO Lodhran Taimur Ali Khan inspects polling stations across the constituency to take stock of the security arrangements

â€‹

12: 50 pm: Jahangir Tareen takes a walk around NA-154 constituency, meets party workers and supporters

â€‹

12:45 pm: Ali Tareen meets PTI workers at a supporter’s house over a cup of tea

12:30 pm: PML-N workers help themselves to some oranges

12:15 pm: Supporters of PTI and PML-N come face to face at a polling station and chant slogans against each other

â€‹

11:50 am: When the army decided to restore the sanctity of the armed forces, the bat won, she says

11:50 am: Firdous Ashiq Awan speaks to media personnel and says that PTI would not let anyone commit any wrong-doing and neither would the party indulge in any malpractice

â€‹

11:21 am: “People will not go in our cars and vote for PTI. PTI voters on the other hand would vote for us once they arrive at the polling booth,” says Zubair Baloch 11:21 am: “PML-N workers are waiting on the roads. We will send cars to transport them to the polling stations where they will vote for us,” he said. 11:21 am: “The odds are in our favour of 60-40 percent,” he said. 11:20 am: Zubair Baloch, the son of PML-N MPA and former MNA Siddiq Baloch speaks to SAMAA TV 11:16 am: PTI and PML-N workers come face to face at polling station number 29 11:00 am: “The people of Lodhran are aware voters and they will not come under this trap,” he said. 11:00 am: “They gave development funds and took part in every illegal activity to rig the polls beforehand,” he alleged



â€‹

11:00 am: Jahangir Tareen also spoke to the press and said that PML-N had indulged in pre-poll rigging

10:30 am:”Neither did Imran Khan nor my father give me the ticket. PTI’s local body held a meeting and chose me as their candidate”, says Ali Tareen

10:30 am: “Everyone knows about the development work that I have done for the constituency,” he says

10:30 am: “He who has the support of the masses wins the election,” says Tareen

10:30 am: PTI’s candidate Ali Tareen speaks to media personnel at Lodhran

10:00 am: PTI’s Jahangir Tareen holds meeting with core team in Lodhran to discuss election strategy

09:00 am: PTI workers arrive at polling station to supervise activities under the leadership of Haleem Adil Sheikh

09:00 am: PTI workers from Sindh arrive at Lodhran to take part in election duties

09:00 am: PPP workers seems to be missing from their candidate’s camp as mostly rickshaw drivers can be seen there

08: 30 am: Meanwhile, it seems as if PPP’s candidateÂ Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig could not muster enough support as his camp seems to be quiet

08: 30 am: “Will accept the outcome of the election regardless of win or loss,” he says

08: 30 am: Pir Iqbal Shah, surrounded by party workers, will soon cast his vote

08: 30 am: PML-N’s candidate Pir Iqbal Shah arrives at the polling station

All eyes are on Lodhran as PTI and PML-N will lock horns in the battle for NA-154. Polling for the election commenced at 08:00 am and will conclude at 05:00 pm.

A total of 10 candidates are contesting the by-election representing the PTI, PPP and PML-N.

Election supplies were handed out under the supervision of Pakistan Army earlier during the day and all preparations were completed.

As many as 431,000 registered voters in the constituency will exercise their right to use the ballot box and elect their representative. The total number of registered male voters in the constituency are 236,000 while female voters amount to 194,000.

As many as 338 polling stations and 1043 polling booths have been set up in the constituency for the important by-election.

Pakistan Army soldiers are stationed at the polling stations to ensure foolproof security.

Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on grounds of not being honest for indulging in insider trade.

Following his disqualification, PTI took the decision to nominate Ali Khan Tareen as the party’s candidate for the NA-154 constituency.

The move turned out to be a controversial one as the party’s leadership came under fire for deviating from its rigid stance against dynastic politics.

However, PTI chief Imran Khan had spoken highly of Ali Tareen and said that the Tareens were a brand in Lodhran hence Jahangir’s son was appointed on merit.

“It is not dynastic politics–it is the politics of a constituency and whoever was the best candidate was awarded the ticket,” he had said.

Story first published: 12th February 2018