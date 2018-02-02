KLF’s ninth edition to feature 205 Pakistani, 30 foreign speakers and authors

KARACHI: The 9th edition of the Karachi Literature Festival is almost upon us and as many as 30 international and 205 Pakistani speakers and authors are all set to take part in the event that kicks off from February 9.Â

Managing Director Oxford University Press Ameena Saiyid said that the Karachi Literature Festival was open for all to attend and there was no VIP seating.

She said that as many as 30 international speakers will grace the three-day event from 10 coutnries, namelyÂ Pakistan, the UK, Germany, India, the US, Italy, France, the Canada, Maldives and Singapore.

There are no VIP seating arrangements and the international speakers will hold their talks in a total of 76 sessions throughout the three-day event.

This year’s literature festival will feature some new offerings in the form of the Sindhi Mushairo, open mic sessions and readings from English poetry.

Francis Robinson and Noorul Huda Shah will deliver the keynote speeches on the first day of the festival whereas Anwar Maqsood,Â Amit Chaudhuri and Mani Shankar Aiyar will deliver their addresses on the concluding day.

The three books shortlisted for theÂ KLF-Pepsi Nonfiction Prize are: Lahore in the Time of the Raj by Ian Talbot and Tahir Kamran, Urban Traditions and Historic Environments in Sindh by Anila Naeem and Imagining Pakistan by Rasul Bakhsh Rais.

The three books shortlisted for theÂ KLF-Getz Pharma Fiction prize for the best novel or short story collection in English are: The Party Worker by Omar Shahid Hamid, Exit West by Mohsin Hamid and Snuffing out the Moon by Osama Siddique.

Books shortlisted for the KLF-German Peace Prize are: Prison Narratives by Akhtar Baloch, Indus Waters Treaty: Political and Legal Dimensions by Ijaz Hussain and Imagining Pakistan by Rasul Bakhsh Rais.

Books shortlisted for theÂ KLF-Infaq Foundation Urdu Literature Prize are: Deed Wa Deed by Altaf Fatma, Qila-i-Faramoshi by Fahmida Riaz and Aatey Hain Ghaeb Se by Anwar Shaoor.

The festival each year has seen growth in the sense that crowds have increased and the media coverage every time has been more extensive and detailed.

The Karachi Literature Festival will be held from February 9 to 11 at Beach Luxury Hotel.

