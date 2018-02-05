Kashmiris’ struggle destined to succeed: COAS

February 5, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said the struggle of Kashmiris was destined to succeed.

“Repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris, who rightfully await awakening of international community for plebiscite under UN resolution,” he said in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day according to a tweet of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

“Regardless of the ordeal, their struggle is destined to succeed IA (Inshaa Allah),” the COAS added.


