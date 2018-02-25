ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the issues of Karachi cannot be resolved unless Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is uprooted from the provincial capital.

Addressing traders in Karachi, Kamal said that 70 percent of Pakistan’s revenue comes from Karachi.

He said that Karachiites have no other option except to bring PSP into power.

The PSP Chief said that the objective of his party is not to earn money after getting powers.

The least punishment of telling the truth in Karachi is death.

The PSP Chairman said that the leadership formed the party after letting go of all the resources.

Kamal also stated that MQM Chief only wanted dead bodies. He added, “This is the reason why we left the party”.

“We have also embraced Pakhtuns,” he said.

