Karachi police blamed for another â€˜extrajudicial killingâ€™

According to our correspondent, the victim was identified as Moosa, whose body was found near Superhighway with torture signs.His family members said the young man was a cloth merchant in cityâ€™s famous Jama Cloth Market.Moosa and his brother Eesa were kidnapped from their home, located in Khilji Goth, three days back. Eesa is still missing, said Moosaâ€™s father, blaming police for the death of his son.He said his sons were detained by police during a search operation last year and later acquitted by court.There was no official word from police on the death that came amid a widespread public outcry on the alleged custodial killing of a youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. - Samaa

Story first published: 16th February 2018