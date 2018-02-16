Karachi police blamed for another â€˜extrajudicial killingâ€™

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Another case of alleged extrajudicial killing has come to fore in Karachi where a youth was found murdered. His family blames police for the â€˜custodial killingâ€™.

According to our correspondent, the victim was identified as Moosa, whose body was found near Superhighway with torture signs.

His family members said the young man was a cloth merchant in cityâ€™s famous Jama Cloth Market.

Moosa and his brother Eesa were kidnapped from their home, located in Khilji Goth, three days back. Eesa is still missing, said Moosaâ€™s father, blaming police for the death of his son.

He said his sons were detained by police during a search operation last year and later acquitted by court.

There was no official word from police on the death that came amid a widespread public outcry on the alleged custodial killing of a youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. - Samaa
Story first published: 16th February 2018

 

