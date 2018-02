Karachi police blamed for another â€˜extrajudicial killingâ€™

According to our correspondent, the victim was identified as Moosa, whose body was found near Superhighway with torture signs.His family members said the young man was a cloth merchant in city’s famous Jama Cloth Market.Moosa and his brother Eesa were kidnapped from their home, located in Khilji Goth, three days back. Eesa is still missing, said Moosa’s father, blaming police for the death of his son.He said his sons were detained by police during a search operation last year and later acquitted by court.There was no official word from police on the death that came amid a widespread public outcry on the alleged custodial killing of a youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. - Samaa

Story first published: 16th February 2018