Justice Yawar takes oath as 46th CJ of Lahore High Court



LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali took oath as new Chief Justice of Lahore High Court on Wednesday to become the 46th Chief Justice of the LHC.Â

Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana administered oath to him in an auspicious ceremony at Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on this occasion among the lawyers and other senior judges.

Justice Yawar will retire on October 22, 2018 after staying in this position for eight months and fifteen day.

Story first published: 7th February 2018