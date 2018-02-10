JUI-F senator objects to Nasreen Jalil’s sari, tells her to have ‘an appearance like Muslims’

February 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: A JUI-F senator in a meeting on Saturday told MQM’s Nasreen Jalil that she should have an appearance like Muslims, after objecting to her dressing in a sari.Â 

The incident occurred during a meeting of the Senate’s Functional Committee on Human Rights that was being presided by Nasreen Jalil.Â Mufti Abdul Sattar of the JUI-F, who is also a member of the same committee, told Nasreen Jalil that an able and intellectual woman such as herself should have an appearance like Muslims.

“It is mandatory in Islam for women to cover all parts of their body except the face, hands and feet,” he said.

The JUI-F senator said that God had raised Jalil to this status hence she should become a role model for other Muslims and wondered what message would be sent to other women across the country if the footage of the meeting made its way t TV screens.

Jalil reminded the senator that she was a 74-year-old woman who had just recently had a close encounter with death and asked him as to what, in his opinion, was the suitable way for a woman such as her to dress.

 


Email This Post

Story first published: 10th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Farooq Sattar’s wife makes interesting predictions on future of MQM-P

February 10, 2018 5:18 pm

Nisar threatens to make public Dawn Leaks report

February 10, 2018 5:07 pm

Pir Sialvi talks about death threats and more in explosive interview

February 10, 2018 4:50 pm

Afghan refugees face dilemma as Pakistan seeks to eliminate terrorism

February 10, 2018 11:47 am

MQM Rabita Committee summons meeting today at Bahadurabad

February 10, 2018 7:25 am

FM Asif urges US to pay for fencing Pak-Afghan border aimed at reducing terrorism

February 9, 2018 11:48 pm

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 Feb 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.