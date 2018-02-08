Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives on two-day visit

President Mamnoon Hussain received King Abdullah on his arrival here at the Nur Khan Air Base.A 21-gun salute was presented as King Abdullah alighted from his special aircraft. A red carpet was rolled out for the visiting dignitary and a contingent of Presidential Body Guards presented a static guard of honour.Two children attired in traditional dresses presented bouquets to the King of Jordan.During his stay in the capital, the King Abdullah will hold talks with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.The Foreign Office in a statements said the two sides would discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest."The visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, particularly expanding bilateral trade and enhanced investments in Pakistan," the statement said.Pakistan and Jordan enjoy extremely close and brotherly relations, besides sharing common perceptions on regional and international issues and matters concerning the Muslim Ummah. The visit of King Abdullah II is expected to give a new impetus to the existing fraternal bonds between the two countries, it added.Red carpet welcome at PM HouseThe visiting Jordanian king was given a red carpet welcome as he arrived at Prime Ministerâ€™s House here.Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received the Jordanian King and greeted him at the welcome ceremony.National anthems of the two countries were played.Â The contingents of the armed forces presented guard of honour to King Abdullah II.Â Pakistan Air Forceâ€™s JF-17 Thunder jets also displayed a spectacular fly past while presenting salute to the dignitary.Wing Commander Kashif Kamal led the formation. Later, the prime minister introduced the king with his cabinet.The visiting dignitary also introduced his delegation to the prime minister.Â Afterwards, the two sides proceeded for the delegation level talks.Â King Abdullah II, along with a high level delegation is on two-day visit here on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain. - SAMAA

Story first published: 8th February 2018