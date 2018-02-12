Iran, Turkey envoy meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management were discussed.

Separately, Mr Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul, newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, also met General Qamar Javed Bajwa.Â Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between the brotherly Nations and pledged to further improve the same.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Armyâ€™s contributions for peace and stability in the region. – SAMAA

