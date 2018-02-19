Interpol places Asma Rani murder suspect on most wanted list Â 

KARACHI: Interpol, worldâ€™s largest police organization, has placed Mujahidullah Afridi, accused of killing medical student Asma Rani, on its most wanted list.

The 25-yer-old Afridi, accompanied by his accomplice, shot Rani to death in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after she refused his marriage proposal.

The murder took place on January 27.

The deceased was a third year medical student at Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad.

Moments before her death, she revealed the identity of Mujahidullah Afridi who reportedly fled to Saudi Arabia on an Umrah visit. Some reports suggest he had flown to Dubai.

The Khyber Police apprehended two accomplices of Afridi and approached the Interpol to help track him down. – SAMAA

Story first published: 19th February 2018