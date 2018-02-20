Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violations

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 19 February in Khuiratta Sector, Jijot Bahadar village resulting in the shahadat of Ayan Zahid, an 8 years old boy.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 15 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others, said a statement issued here by foreign office.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations,” it said.

It is said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas especially children is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, on 15 February, the Indian occupation forces also deliberately targeted a school van leaving the children severely traumatized and martyring the driver. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. – AGENCIES


Email This Post

Story first published: 20th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

NA passes two bills regarding health services

February 20, 2018 5:03 pm

PSL 3 trophy unveiling ceremony held in Dubai

February 20, 2018 4:23 pm

Shaniera Akram joins marathon to support Special Olympics in Pakistan

February 20, 2018 3:02 pm

Priya Prakash Varrier approaches India’s Supreme Court

February 20, 2018 2:59 pm

Imran Ali files appeal against death sentence at LHC

February 20, 2018 2:41 pm

Will take to the streets with masses to save democracy, judiciary: Imran

February 20, 2018 2:21 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 19 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 19 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.