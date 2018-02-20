Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 19 February in Khuiratta Sector, Jijot Bahadar village resulting in the shahadat of Ayan Zahid, an 8 years old boy.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 15 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others, said a statement issued here by foreign office.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations,” it said.

It is said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas especially children is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, on 15 February, the Indian occupation forces also deliberately targeted a school van leaving the children severely traumatized and martyring the driver. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. – AGENCIES

