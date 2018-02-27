Imran terms third marriage his ‘last innings’

Imran Khan made the aforementioned statement during Nadeem Malik Live while giving an exclusive interview to the Samaa anchor.The PTI chief also spoke on other issues such as upcoming rallies, the situation in Karachi and mega projects by the PML-N government."I challenge PML-N to hold a public gathering which amounts to even half the size of my upcoming Lahore rally," said Imran. "I hold a rally in Lahore to show who the public supports."Imran Khan said that he would contest the upcoming general election from a constituency in Karachi. The cricketer-turned-politician said that he was in contact with certain MNAs from MQM."People of Karachi are no longer afraid of Altaf Hussain," he said. "At one point in time, Altaf could have anyone murdered in the city hence our people were afraid to stand up to MQM," he added.Imran Khan also spoke about the Chinese SECP investigation alleged kickbacks taken by the Sharif brothers in the construction of Multan Metro Bus scheme and said that Faisal Subhan had confessed to being the younger Sharif's frontman.

