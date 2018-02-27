Imran terms third marriage his ‘last innings’

February 27, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his marriage with Bushra Manika was his 'third and last innings'.Â 

Imran Khan made the aforementioned statement during Nadeem Malik Live while giving an exclusive interview to the Samaa anchor.

The PTI chief also spoke on other issues such as upcoming rallies, the situation in Karachi and mega projects by the PML-N government.

"I challenge PML-N to hold a public gathering which amounts to even half the size of my upcoming Lahore rally," said Imran. "I hold a rally in Lahore to show who the public supports."

Imran Khan said that he would contest the upcoming general election from a constituency in Karachi. The cricketer-turned-politician said that he was in contact with certain MNAs from MQM.

"People of Karachi are no longer afraid of Altaf Hussain," he said. "At one point in time, Altaf could have anyone murdered in the city hence our people were afraid to stand up to MQM," he added.

Imran Khan also spoke about the Chinese SECP investigation alleged kickbacks taken by the Sharif brothers in the construction of Multan Metro Bus scheme and said that Faisal Subhan had confessed to being the younger Sharif's frontman.
Email This Post

Story first published: 27th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Parliament House overrun by rodents – Watch

February 27, 2018 9:38 pm

PML-N MNA, former lawmaker join PTI

February 27, 2018 7:48 pm

PML-N busy attacking institutions, does not care about women: Gulalai

February 27, 2018 7:30 pm

NA body directs early announcement of Hajj balloting date

February 27, 2018 7:12 pm

Vote for us, we will make Karachi and Peshawar like Lahore: Shehbaz

February 27, 2018 7:11 pm

Shahbaz Sharif inches closer to power

February 27, 2018 6:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.