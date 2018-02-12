Imran Khan responds to Lodhran debacle

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he would come back stronger and win the next general elections despite an embarrassing defeat in the by-election of Lodhran.

PTI candidate Ali Khan Tareen, who was favorite to win the contest, suffered an upset defeat at the hands of PML-N’s Pir Iqbal Shah who got more than 113, 000 votes.

“For all Insafians who are feeling dejected after NA154 result, every setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes, correct them and come back stronger,” Imran Khan tweeted shortly after the results.

“Successful people, institutions and nations learn from their failures,” he said.

“Those who get demoralised can never achieve their potential. In my decades of political struggle for Insaf (justice) I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities,” he added.

“The 2018 election is ours inshaAllah.”

For all Insafians who are feeling dejected after NA154 result, every setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes, correct them & come back stronger. Successful people, institutions & nations learn from their failures. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 12, 2018

Those who get demoralised can never achieve their potential. In my decades of political struggle for Insaf I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities. The 2018 election is ours inshaAllah. https://t.co/bwtQA90IWQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 12, 2018

– SAMAA

Story first published: 12th February 2018