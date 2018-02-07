Imran commends KP police after Mashal Khan case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for ‘bringing a murderous mob under the ambit of the law.’

Khan’s remarks on Twitter came shortly after an anti-terrorism court in Haripur handed one person two death sentences, five persons multiple terms of life imprisonment, and 25 others four years in jail, but acquitted 26 others for want of sufficient evidence.

Mashal, a 23-year-old student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched to death by a mob of fellow students on charges of blasphemy on April 2013.

Police investigations cleared Mashal Khan from all charges of blasphemy.

“After court verdict on Mashal case, KP police has once again shown it’s professionalism by bringing a murderous mob under the ambit of the law,” Khan tweeted.

“This is the first time in Pakistan where police has been successful in bringing the main accused plus other mob members to justice,” he said.

“Both the Asma and Mashal cases have shown how a professional, model police force goes about its work efficiently and delivers solid results, despite media and political criticism.”

He said that KP police were a role model for other provinces to emulate.

