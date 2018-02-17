Hang him at the same spot he took my daughter to: Zainab’s mother

February 17, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

KASUR: Zainab's mother demanded the killer of her daughter be hanged publicly at the same spot where the murderer took her daughter to.Â 

A few minutes after Zainab's murderer was sentenced to death by the anti-terrorism court for raping and murdering the minor, Zainab's mother demanded he be executed publicly.

"Hang him at the exact same spot where he took my daughter," she said.

In response to a question, she said that a law should be passed for such girls who became victims to such heinous crimes.

"Such a law can be passed for public execution of these criminals," she said. "I request the chief justice to ensure that such a law is made for minor girls," she added.

 

 
 

