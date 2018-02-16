Gulalai’s statement a despicable indiscretion for cheap political popularity: Marriyum

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, responding to the statement made by Gulalai, Friday said that it was a despicable indiscretion on her part to gain cheap political popularity and importance.Â 

She said that her statement based on concocted lies was not only deplorable but also condemnable.

The minister said that though Gulalai had said adieu to the PTI but she was still faithfully following the lesson about churning out lies taught to her by the chairman of that party. Instead of hurling false allegations she should tell the name of the Muslim League leader, who offered her the Senate ticket, she added.

Marriyum said that in the presence of sincere, dedicated and faithful workers there was neither any need for the PML-N to award tickets to any outsider nor there was any room to do so.

The minister asked on whose agenda she was working to create misunderstandings between the state institutions.

She concluded by saying that the PML-N would initiate legal action against her for fabricating baseless and false allegations.


News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 16 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 Feb 2018

