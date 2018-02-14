Govt issues notification to take over assets of JuD, FIF

February 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday issued a notification to take over the assets of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and the  Falah-i-Insaaniyat Foundation (FIF). 

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the government has given the green signal to take over assets (moveable, immoveable and human resource) belonging to the JuD and FIF.

The federal government has issued instructions to the provincial governments to carry out the necessary actions in seizing the assets of the JuD and FIF.

The meeting of the Financial Action Task Force is set to meet in Paris on February 18. Pakistan has informed the committee of the decision it has decided to undertake.

The United States has labeled JuD and FIF “terrorist fronts” for Lashkar-e-Taiba (“Army of the Pure” or LeT), a group Saeed founded in 1987 and which Washington and India blame for the 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.

Saeed has repeatedly denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks and a Pakistani court saw insufficient evidence to convict him. The LeT could not be reached for comment.

The FATF, which is an international body that combats money laundering and terrorist financing, has warned Pakistan it faces inclusion on a watch list for failing to crack down on financing terrorism.


14th February 2018

 

