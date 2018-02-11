Funeral prayer for Asma Jahangir on Tuesday

February 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir will be held on Tuesday (13 Feb) at 2:00 pm at Lahoreâ€™s Qaddafi Stadium.

Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday. She was 66.

Asma Jahangir suffered from cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital, where she breathed her last.

Asma Jahangir was the co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Women's Action Forum.

Ms Jahangir's supporters and former opponents alike took to social media to offer their condolences and express shock at news of her death. - Samaa
Story first published: 11th February 2018

 

