Frontier Corps gun down terrorist in Balochistan operations

February 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was gunned down and 11 others were nabbed in Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) by Frontier Corps in different areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Quetta , Sherazi/Sanny Sibi and Khahan areas of Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

A terrorist was killed and 11 others were arrested in the crackdowns.

The security forces recovered cache of arms and ammunition including RPG rockets, Sub Machine Guns, Mines, explosive and ammunition.

 


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

ECP to display initial list of delimitation of constituencies on Feb 28: Senate told

February 19, 2018 7:14 pm

Very few countries have been as successful as Pakistan in war against terror: COAS

February 18, 2018 11:35 am

Quetta attack: FC troops were targeted killed, says IG Ansari

February 14, 2018 12:17 pm

Four security personnel killed in Quetta terrorist attack

February 14, 2018 9:40 am

PCB recruitment criteria questionable :Â official

February 13, 2018 3:25 pm

KLF: ‘History of 1971 repeating itself in Balochistan’

February 11, 2018 8:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.