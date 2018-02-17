Former state minister Omar Ayub joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister of State for Finance Omar Ayub Khan announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday.

Omar Ayub, the grandson of former president Ayub Khan, announced the decision after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and PTI’s General Secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen were also present on this occasion.

He had served as Minister of State for Finance from 2004 to 2007 during the PML-Q government.

In 2012, he had quit the PML-Q and joined the PML-N.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the inclusion of Omar Ayub

“PTI welcomes former Finance Minister #UmarAyub, his addition brings lot of strength to our economic team…. best of Luck,” Fawad tweeted. – SAMAA

Story first published: 17th February 2018