Former state minister Omar Ayub joins PTI

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister of State for Finance Omar Ayub Khan announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday.

Omar Ayub, the grandson of former president Ayub Khan, announced the decision after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and PTI’s General Secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen were also present on this occasion.

He had served as Minister of State for Finance from 2004 to 2007 during the PML-Q government.

In 2012, he had quit the PML-Q and joined the PML-N.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the inclusion of Omar Ayub

“PTI welcomes former Finance Minister #UmarAyub, his addition brings lot of strength to our economic team…. best of Luck,” Fawad tweeted. – SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 17th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

We can proudly say there are no militant camps in Pakistan: COAS

February 17, 2018 11:39 pm

Zardari retracts, regrets his remarks about Rao Anwar as mis-spoken

February 17, 2018 8:49 pm

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercises conclude

February 17, 2018 8:19 pm

Zainab’s killer handed four death sentences

February 17, 2018 5:20 pm

Will disclose important secrets after February 18: Kamran Tessori

February 17, 2018 3:38 pm

SAMAA cartoon

February 17, 2018 3:00 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.