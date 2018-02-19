Forces kill two suicide bombers in Mamond

February 19, 2018
BAJAUR AGENCY: The security forces here Monday prevented a big attempt of terrorism and shot dead a suicide bomber while another bomber blew himself up during an action in Mamond Tehsil, official sources informed.

The action was taken in Gatkai area of Mamond tehsil after reports regarding entrance of suicide bombers in the area were received some two weeks back.

The bodies of both suicide bombers were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital for further process.

As per details, taking action on intelligence based information regarding entrance of suicide bombers, the security forces cordoned off Gatkai area of Mamond tehsil and shot dead the suicide bomber while another bomber blew up his explosive laden vest after assuming his imminent arrest.

Both the suicide bombers were killed during their attempt to enter Agency Headquarters, Khar.

One of the bombers started firing at security forces and was killed in retaliation.

The security forces recovered number of hand grenades and arms from the dead bombers and later their bodies were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital Khar.

Strict security measures were in placed after the incident and checking at all the entry and exit points of the Agency was further enhanced. – APP


