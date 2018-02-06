Fissure in MQM-P over Senate nominations

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been further split into two groups in an apparent blow to the party, Samaa reported Monday.

According to our correspondent, the division surfaced following dispute over nominations for upcoming Senate election.

Reports said a recent meeting of the party had agreed on awarding tickets to Barrister Farogh Naseem, Nasreen Jaleel, Ameen-ul-Haq and Shabbir Qaimkhani for Senate polls.

However, the dispute reportedly surfaced when the party Convener Farooq Sattar suggested ticket for deputy convener Kamran Tessori. His decision was opposed by another senior leader Amir Khan.

The row further deepened, prompting the two senior leaders to call urgent meetings separately.

Farooq Sattar convened the meeting at PIB Colony late on Monday.

“All elected representatives (Senators, MNA’s, MPA’s, Mayor, Chairman, Vice Chairman, Councillors) and the Tanzeemi members including all workers of MQM Pakistan are asked to immediately reach PIB at my house for an urgent meeting,” Farooq Sattar announced on Twitter.

On the other hand, Amir Khan has directed workers and senior party members to reach Bahadur Abad area for the party meeting.

Reports said Amir Khanâ€™s meeting was attended by Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Waseem Akhtar, Nasreen Jalil, Faisal Sabzwari and others. – Samaa


