Fire engulfs New Sindh Secretariat building in Karachi

The entire province's administration records are under danger since important documents were inside the building that caught fire.Firefighters were busy battling the flames as no Sindh government official was present on the site.Important departments such as Food, Health and Works and Services are located inside the New Sindh Secretariat building.Transport minister Nasir Hussain Shah's office is also located inside the building.The fire brigade was delayed by twenty minutes.

Story first published: 24th February 2018