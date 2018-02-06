Farooq suspends all Rabita Committee members

The Rabita Committee members were suspended till today evening meeting.Talking to media in PIB Colony, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar said that Rabita Committee members held anÂ unconstitutional meeting and press conference as well asÂ took decision, but the actual issue was my leadershipÂ not from Kamran Tessori."I don't know this is trial or conspiracy against me, but theÂ Rabita Committee members held a meeting without my permission and violated the party discipline", says Sattar.Sattar said that heÂ strengthened the party after 22nd August and now he wanted MQM to become a national party.Â He would not keep the members in the party who involved in crime and violence activities. We should say welcome to new members.Sattar said:Â "The problem is that we do not accept the powerful head and if they want powerless leader then I will not accept that". - SAMAA TV

