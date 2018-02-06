Farooq suspends all Rabita Committee members

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar has suspended all Rabita Committee members who attended the unconstitutional meeting in his absence.



The Rabita Committee members were suspended till today evening meeting.

Talking to media in PIB Colony, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar said that Rabita Committee members held anÂ unconstitutional meeting and press conference as well asÂ took decision, but the actual issue was my leadershipÂ not from Kamran Tessori.

Also read:Â Fissure in MQM-P over Senate nominations

"I don't know this is trial or conspiracy against me, but theÂ Rabita Committee members held a meeting without my permission and violated the party discipline", says Sattar.

Sattar said that heÂ strengthened the party after 22nd August and now he wanted MQM to become a national party.Â He would not keep the members in the party who involved in crime and violence activities. We should say welcome to new members.

Sattar said:Â "The problem is that we do not accept the powerful head and if they want powerless leader then I will not accept that". - SAMAA TV
Email This Post

Story first published: 6th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

MQM-P sacked Kamran Tessori from Rabita Committee

February 6, 2018 1:24 am

Fissure in MQM-P over Senate nominations

February 6, 2018 12:16 am

Watch: Dairy shop robbery in Karachi

February 5, 2018 10:46 pm

CCTV captures gun attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi

February 5, 2018 10:20 pm

Shoes, bottles hurled at PPP leaders in Islamabad protest – Watch

February 5, 2018 6:57 pm

Chinese citizen killed in Karachi gun attack

February 5, 2018 6:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.