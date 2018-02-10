Farooq Sattar’s wife makes interesting predictions on future of MQM-P

While most supporters and office bearers of MQM-Pakistan are concerned about the party's future and how it will play out in the upcoming elections, Afshan Farooq is not the least bit perturbed by it.Dr Farooq Sattar's wife said that the party has nothing to fear since everyone will unite at the end."The crisis that MQM-Pakistan is going through will end," she said. "Everyone will have to unite as nobody will be happy on their own," she added.Earlier, Afshan Farooq had spoken exclusively to SAMAA TV and disclosed that a rebellion within MQM-P was in the works for quite some time against her husband.She also disclosed that Kamran Tessori had helped out Farooq Sattar in financial matters.

