Farooq Sattar strikes back, dissolves MQM-P Rabita Committee after his ouster

Besides dissolving the Rabita Committee, Farooq Sattar also called for fresh intra-party polls on Feb 17.Citing a section of the party constitution, Sattar announced to sack all the conveners and deputy conveners of the party in response to the coordination committee’s decision to remove him.Sattar asked the audience to raise hands if they wanted to see the coordination committee dissolved, and after receiving a positive response he announced to dissolve the committee and called for holding fresh intra-party elections.“They were dreaming of hijacking the entire party but now I dare them to make formulate a new party,” he said. “First there will be intra-party elections and then we will enter the general elections this year,” he affirmed.On the occasion, former MQM-London leader, Saleem Shahzad, made his entry into the MQM-P group at Farooq Sattar’s power show. - Samaa

Story first published: 11th February 2018