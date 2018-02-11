Farooq Sattar strikes back, dissolves MQM-P Rabita Committee after his ouster

February 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Hours after being removed from the post of MQM convener, Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday announced to dissolve the Rabita Committee (Coordination Committee) of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) while addressing a gathering at PIB Colony, Samaa reported Sunday.

Besides dissolving the Rabita Committee, Farooq Sattar also called for fresh intra-party polls on Feb 17.

Citing a section of the party constitution, Sattar announced to sack all the conveners and deputy conveners of the party in response to the coordination committee’s decision to remove him.

Sattar asked the audience to raise hands if they wanted to see the coordination committee dissolved, and after receiving a positive response he announced to dissolve the committee and called for holding fresh intra-party elections.

“They were dreaming of hijacking the entire party but now I dare them to make formulate a new party,” he said. “First there will be intra-party elections and then we will enter the general elections this year,” he affirmed.

On the occasion, former MQM-London leader, Saleem Shahzad, made his entry into the MQM-P group at Farooq Sattar’s power show. - Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 11th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watch: Mother angry over Farooq Sattar’s ouster

February 11, 2018 10:22 pm

Khalid Maqbool becomes new MQM-P Convener

February 11, 2018 9:45 pm

KLF: ‘History of 1971 repeating itself in Balochistan’

February 11, 2018 8:31 pm

Farooq Sattar reacts to Rabita Committee’s decision

February 11, 2018 7:23 pm

MQM-P Coordination Committee removes party head Farooq Sattar from office

February 11, 2018 6:39 pm

Watch: Panelists discuss situation on female literacy at #KhiLF 2018

February 11, 2018 12:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 Feb 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 Feb 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 11 Feb 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 11 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.