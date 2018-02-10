Farooq Sattar, Rabita Committee withdraw Senate names

February 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)Â head Dr Farooq Sattar said that the names for the Senate tickets, proposed by both him and the Rabita Committee, would be set aside and four new candidates would be decided with a mutual consent.

These names would be announced at the Partyâ€™s general workers meeting on Sunday, said Dr Farooq Sattar while addressing his workers and media at PIB Colony.

He said that the meeting would be held at 3.00 pm in the KMC Park PIB Colony where some important decisions would be made besides issuing tickets for the Senate membership.

Farooq Sattar said that the party should not be divided despite so many differences within the â€˜familyâ€™ for the last five days.

He said that this is not a matter of pride for him and his colleagues.
