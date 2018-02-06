Farooq Sattar may regain his position, but not the party

By Roohan Ahmed

Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) has split into two factions again and this time over the issue of allocation of tickets for the coming Senateâ€™s elections.

The question one may ask is whether the Senate nomination is the only issue threatening the unity of Dr Farooq Sattar-led MQM-P.

Farooq Sattar, after his own co-ordination committee suspended partyâ€™s deputy convener Kamran Tessori without his consent, suggested in a media talk Senate nominations are not the only challenge he faces within the party.

The biggest challenge being confronted by the veteran politician is that he has completely lost his grip over the partyâ€™s affairs and influential leaders.

On August 22 2016, when MQM detached itself from the exiled chief Altaf Hussain, Dr Farooq Sattar emerged as the only heavyweight who had influence and clout to steer the party out of doldrums and as expected he was immediately backed by all and sundry.

The MQM of today is now very different from the MQM of August 22. Today, the party is freely participating in political activities after Dr Farooq Sattar managed to convince the establishment that his party has totally distanced itself from Altaf Hussain.

According to party leaders, Kamran Tessori â€“ a former Pakistan Muslim League-F (PML-F) leader who joined the MQM-P after Altaf Hussainâ€™s departure, played a key role in re-connecting Dr Farooq Sattar with the powerful figures.

Tough days are gone so are the golden days of Dr Farooq Sattar.

Many media outlets reported and reliable sources told me that the MQM-PSP merger was engineered by the establishment to change Karachiâ€™s political landscape and Dr Farooq Sattar was forced to form an electoral alliance with Mustafa Kamalâ€™s group.

According to a source, prior to the failed MQM-PSP merger, two MQM-P leaders contacted a powerful figure and told him to sideline Dr Farooq Sattar, and â€˜invest in young leadersâ€™.

Dr Farooq Sattar was aware of the contacts. The veteran politician, however, staged a strong comeback on November 9 when he withdrew his decision to merge the MQM-P with PSP, cementing his grip over the party.

People who were present inside Dr Farooq Sattarâ€™s residence after November 9 presser told this scribe that the two leaders who were in contact with the powerful personality apologized to MQM-P chief and promised not to challenge his authority again.

As it stands now, Dr Farooq Sattar has been challenged again by the coordination committee including those two party leaders who had pledged their allegiance to the MQM-P chief.

In his last night presser, Dr Farooq Sattar moved quickly to suspend members of the coordination committee and sought cooperation from his arch rivals MQM-Haqiqi and PSP.

The desperate call for help by Dr Farooq Sattar is a clear indication what the MQM-P chief has gone through in the last 15 months. It will be fair to say Dr Farooq Sattar has been cornered.

As it happened in the past, the current crisis within MQM-P may settle down but it wonâ€™t be permanent. The good old days of MQM are gone so are the partyâ€™s iron grip over the sprawling port city.

Dr Farooq Sattar, who always remained loyal to the party during his 35-year long political career, has unfortunately lost everything he earned and his days in the party are numbered.

Story first published: 6th February 2018