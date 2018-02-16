Farooq Sattar backs down; withdraws from selection of Senate candidates

"The dissolved coordination committee may forward four names of candidates to me. We will accept the names and will withdraw the remaining ones,” Sattar offered to the 'Bahadurabad group', which removed him from the party’s top position on Sunday, and appointed Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the new MQM-P chief.Hours after being removed as convener, Farooq Sattar announced to dissolve the Rabita Committee while addressing a gathering at PIB Colony.“This is only for the sake of saving the party and voters from further division and rift. I don’t have my own candidates. I have only decided it to protect the 40 years of struggle by MQM,” he said in his televised press conference.“This decision, which we have taken with consultation, should not be seen as someone’s victory or defeat,” he said.Farooq Sattar further said that the ‘dissolved’ coordination committee has no authority to summon workers’ conversion, adding that intra-party elections would be held on Feb 18 as per schedule.Last week, candidates from Farooq Sattar and the party's coordination committee separately submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).Kamran Tessori, Jamal Ahmed, Waseem Qureshi and Farhan Chishti submitted their nomination papers from Sattar's group, while Farogh Naseem, Nasreen Jalil, Abdul Qadir Khanzada and Ameenul Haq file their papers from the emergent 'Bahadurabad group'.The dispute in the party surfaced when Farooq Sattar suggested ticket for deputy convener Kamran Tessori.Dr Sattar has often been criticised for favouring Tessori over seasoned party leaders and workers as he made the latter deputy convener, gave him a ticket to contest a by-election on a Sindh Assembly seat (PS-114) and now wants to nominate the jeweller-turned-politician for a Senate seat.His support for Tessori has resulted in fissure in the party, creating waves in the politics of Karachi. – Samaa

