ECP removes name of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N chief

ISLAMABAD: Implementing the Supreme Court’s orders, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday removed the name of Nawaz Sharif as head of the PML-N from its record.

“The name of Nawaz Sharif shall be deemed to have been removed from the Election record with effect from 28-07-2017,” ECP said in a notification.

Earlier today, Supreme Court ruled that a disqualified politician cannot lead a political party, paving the way for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from chairing his party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

It comes months after the ruling PMLN party passed Election Act 2017 allowing Sharif to remain at the helm despite being removed from the premiership over graft allegations last July in Panama Papers case. – Samaa

Story first published: 21st February 2018