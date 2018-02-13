Dr Farooq Sattar still MQM-P convener, PIB group tells ECP

Staff Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistanâ€™s (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar group has submitted a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), informing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of decisions taken by the partyâ€™s â€˜General workers meetingâ€™.

According to the letter, Dr Farooq Sattar has told the CEC that article- (J) of the party constitution allows general workers meeting to regularize adhoc and interim changes in the organization or party structure and inclusion or removal of any office bearer.

The letter said a resolution was unanimously passed by the party workers in partyâ€™s General Workers Meeting on 11 February, declaring the meeting convened by Rabitta Committee at Bahadurabad was illegal and the resolution passed in the meeting was also illegal and void.

The document claims that the Rabittaa Committee stands dissolved on the orders of partyâ€™s convener and â€˜the convener of the party is Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar till the fresh intra-party elections take place.

